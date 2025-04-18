Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PATH stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

