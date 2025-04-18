Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.55 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,624 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ADT by 1,132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,702 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 223,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 609,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADT by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 100,134 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.