Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.16 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,291,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Snap by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 856,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 561,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,713,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Snap from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

