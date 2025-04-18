Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $5,722,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 165,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 125,607 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 134,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

