Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 621.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,676,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

