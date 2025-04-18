Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Loar were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Loar by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Loar by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LOAR opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 354.67. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $96.99.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

