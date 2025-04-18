TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,076 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRS. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriMas by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $839.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at $592,531.52. This trade represents a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

