Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Truist Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Truist Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Joby Aviation Stock Presents an Opportunity in the Turbulence
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tariff Exemptions Make It Time to Buy These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.