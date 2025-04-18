Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Truist Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Truist Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

