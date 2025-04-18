TSE:S Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

S stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

