Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $16,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,815.52. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 11th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $15,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Elliot Noss sold 300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $4,506.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $7,720.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $16,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $3,396.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $133,860.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $1,712.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $33,820.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tucows during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tucows by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

