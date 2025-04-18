U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $38.21 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

