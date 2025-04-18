UBS Group Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $28.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,751,000 after acquiring an additional 269,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after acquiring an additional 287,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

