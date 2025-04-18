UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTR. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

