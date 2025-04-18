UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Stock Price

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of PSBD opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.60. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.02.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

In other Palmer Square Capital BDC news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,079.44. The trade was a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 995.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.