UBS Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $13.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

