United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.500-13.500 EPS.
United Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of UAL stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
