United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 27,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

