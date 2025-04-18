United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 58,988 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 217.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. American Trust lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 64,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 304.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,967,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,377,000 after buying an additional 95,267,754 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of USHY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

