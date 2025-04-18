United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,769 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,222,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after acquiring an additional 553,330 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

