United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $147.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

