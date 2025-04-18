United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,756,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in KLA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $634.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.62 and a 200 day moving average of $691.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.11.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

