United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,071 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after buying an additional 286,730 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 175,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $71.56.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

