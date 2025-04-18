United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMO. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 95,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:IBMO opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

