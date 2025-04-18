United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

