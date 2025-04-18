United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Releases Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.58%.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
