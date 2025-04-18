United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Releases Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.58%.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Security Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Free Report ) by 1,292.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

