Value Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Bank of America, Boeing, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that are believed to be trading below their intrinsic worth based on financial metrics such as earnings, dividends, and book value. Investors often view these stocks as undervalued opportunities with potential for future price appreciation when the market corrects its oversight of the company’s true value. They are typically characterized by stable fundamentals and may also offer attractive dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 73,773,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,234,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 63,942,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,338,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $290.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.65. 8,800,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,150. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $651.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $531.38. 2,230,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.51. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00.

