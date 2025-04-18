VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Position Raised by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

