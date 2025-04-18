VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,990 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,632,000 after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,014,701 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.