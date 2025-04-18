VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 235,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 207,067 shares.The stock last traded at $82.52 and had previously closed at $83.09.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5245 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
