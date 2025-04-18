Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPLS. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 105,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 96,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

