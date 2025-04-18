Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3449 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

