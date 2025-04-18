Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

