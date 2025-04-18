Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

