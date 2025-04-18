Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $993,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

