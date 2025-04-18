Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Up 48.2% in March

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 802,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.35 million, a P/E ratio of 213.37 and a beta of 1.21. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

