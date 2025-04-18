Visteon’s (VC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,468,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $29,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 147,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

