Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of VST opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
