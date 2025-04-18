Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.30. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 655,579 shares.

VZLA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 787,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

