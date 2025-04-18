Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

