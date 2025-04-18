Wasatch Advisors LP Takes $2.05 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $147.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

