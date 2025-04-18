Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile



Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

