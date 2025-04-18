WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Releases Earnings Results

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WH Smith had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.44%.

WH Smith Price Performance

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 931 ($12.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 872.50 ($11.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499 ($19.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,071 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,202.61.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 22.60 ($0.30) dividend. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. WH Smith’s payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.23) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.20 ($13,276.10). Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

