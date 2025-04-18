What is Capital One Financial’s Estimate for AR Q1 Earnings?

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of AR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

