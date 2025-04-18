What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Teradyne Q1 Earnings?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TER. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $71.14 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $12,118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

