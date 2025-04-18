What is Raymond James’ Forecast for Ero Copper Q1 Earnings?

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised shares of Ero Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.83.

TSE:ERO opened at C$15.12 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

