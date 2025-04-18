What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for Mattr FY2026 Earnings?

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mattr in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

