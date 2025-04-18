What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Rumble FY2025 Earnings?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rumble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Rumble alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. Rumble’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 995.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rumble by 663.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 14.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth $70,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rumble

In other Rumble news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $51,213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,575. This trade represents a 99.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Milnes sold 24,978,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,336,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,675. This trade represents a 99.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128 over the last 90 days. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.