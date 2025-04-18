Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,865,500 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 28,133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.8 days.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $5.94 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

