WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.70. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

