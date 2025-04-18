Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 10.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 146,795,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 33,224,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £713,361.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.26.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.